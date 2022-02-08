Rajasthan Assembly session set to be stormy

The Rajasthan Assembly session is set to start on a stormy note as the Opposition BJP has decided to take up vigorously issues of the alleged attack on party state unit president Satish Pooni’s car in Bundi and the REET paper leak.

It was decided at a meeting of the party legislator ahead of the state Assembly session, which is beginning Wednesday.

In the meeting, the party MLAs held discussions over the REET paper leak and the alleged attack by some Congress workers on the car of BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia in Bundi.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was among the legislators who attended the meeting chaired by the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, condemned the “attack” on Poonia’s car and said they will take up the issue vigorously in the Assembly session. Kataria said the session this time will be stormy as the government failed to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The government failed to check atrocities against women and couldn’t address the issues of contractual employees, he said.

It was also decided at the meeting that party MLAs will be meeting every day to decide the issues to be raised in the House.

Meanwhile, the state BJP held a protest at Gandhi Circle here, demanding an CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak case.

''Until, a CBI inquiry is ordered into the REET paper leak case, the BJP will raise the matter in the Assembly and outside. We are not going to bow down,'' Poonia said.

