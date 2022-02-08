Left Menu

Opposition parties daydreaming about division of votes in western UP: Modi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at rival parties, saying they are daydreaming about the division of votes in western Uttar Pradesh but people of the region will defeat them again like in the past.

On a day the BJP released its manifesto for the UP Assembly polls, Modi said the party is known for fulfilling promises made in its manifestoes.

Modi was addressing a virtual rally for Assembly constituencies in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal districts.

The Assembly segments in western UP will go to polling in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

