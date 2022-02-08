Electioneering ends for first phase of polling in UP

Electioneering ended Tuesday evening for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh after a busy day during which the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party also released their manifestoes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed one last virtual rally aimed at the voters of the region, winding up his speech with less than four minutes to go for the 6 pm deadline when campaigning for the February 10 polls had to end.

Polling will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the state, on Thursday.

Under Election Commission guidelines, campaigning has to end 48 hours before the close of polls for each phase.

