Resignation of Tripura BJP MLAs accepted

Tripura assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday accepted the resignation of two dissident BJP MLAs - Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha. Barman and Saha had on Monday resigned from the House and the primary membership of the BJP, the ruling party in the North-eastern state where assembly election is due next year.

''Resignation letters of MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha were accepted after examining all legal options,'' Chakraborty said at a press conference here.

They will be considered as former assembly members from February 7 noon, he said.

Barman and Saha represented Agartala and Bordowoli constituencies.

The Speaker said Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader Brishketu Debbarma who resigned as an MLA earlier was asked to appear before the assembly authorities on February 14 to explain his position.

“Brishketu Debbarma’s submission was faulty as he had sent his resignation letter to me by post, which is not acceptable under the Business of Conduct of the Assembly,” Chakraborty said.

He said if Debbarma fails to appear before the authorities on February 14, a final decision on him will be made as per rules. The Speaker said a gazette notification would be issued seeking by-election in the three vacant assembly constituencies.

“Then the assembly will approach the Election Commission for holding by-elections in the vacant seats,” he said.

While Barman and Saha resigned as MLAs, the BJP legislator of Bordowoli Asish Das was disqualified for misconduct earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)