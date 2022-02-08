Left Menu

Hatred for Muslims has been normalised in India: Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said hatred for Muslims has been normalised in the country and India no longer celebrates its diversity. Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said incidents like these should not be seen in isolation.Harassing a Muslim girl in broad daylight without fear of any repercussion shows such goons enjoy patronage from those in power.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:41 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said hatred for Muslims has been normalised in the country and India no longer celebrates its diversity. Abdullah was commenting on a video on social media which showed some men heckling a woman wearing a Hijab at a college in Karnataka.

''How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it,'' he tweeted. Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said incidents like these should not be seen in isolation.

''Harassing a Muslim girl in broad daylight without fear of any repercussion shows such goons enjoy patronage from those in power. Such incidents shouldn't be seen in isolation as the BJP hopes that it helps to polarise in UP elections,'' she tweeted. PTI MIJ AAR AAR

