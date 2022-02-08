UK lawmaker Rees-Mogg appointed minister for Brexit opportunities - PM's office
British lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed Minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Tuesday, the first appointment is what is expected to be a small reshuffle of his ministerial team.
Rees-Mogg, a leading advocate for Brexit, was previously Leader of the House of Commons - a role overseeing government business in parliament.
