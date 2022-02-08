UK lawmaker Spencer appointed Leader of House of Commons - PM's office
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed lawmaker Mark Spencer as his Leader of the House of Commons on Tuesday, a role coordinating government business in parliament.
Spencer was previously Chief Whip, in charge of party discipline and ensuring Conservative Party lawmakers vote in line with the government's wishes.
