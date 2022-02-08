Ukraine looking for actions and not words from Putin, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine is looking for concrete steps from Russian President Vladimir Putin to prove he is serious about de-escalating tensions and pulling back Russian troops from the border, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy was speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who a day earlier met Putin for talks in Moscow.
"Openness is always great, if it's true, and not a game, but serious openness, not a joke, and understanding that there is a serious danger," Zelenskiy said. "I do not really trust words, I believe that every politician can be transparent by taking concrete steps."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Zelenskiy
- French
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Biden to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thursday-source
White House says Biden's call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy is a 'check-in call'
Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskiy -White House
Biden to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Thursday - source
Zelenskiy to discuss security, energy, financial support with Biden: spokesman