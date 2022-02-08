Left Menu

Spain's Albares to visit Ukraine, says all efforts focus on peaceful outcome to Russia dispute

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will travel to Kyiv later on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine and a bid to help de-escalate tensions with neighbouring Russia that has massed troops on its border.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:51 IST
Spain's Albares to visit Ukraine, says all efforts focus on peaceful outcome to Russia dispute
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will travel to Kyiv later on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine and a bid to help de-escalate tensions with neighbouring Russia that has massed troops on its border. "Nobody is preparing for war...the reason for my trip to Kyiv today to see my Ukrainian counterpart is to ensure that dialogue and diplomacy are the way to resolve any dispute," he said.

Albares will meet his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who had invited him to visit, on Wednesday, before travelling to Lyon to meet his French counterpart, sources told Reuters. On Thursday he is due to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"All our efforts are geared towards the peaceful resolution of this dispute, I don't consider war even as a hypothesis," Albares said. In line with the European Union stance, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has previously warned Russia it would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping security guarantees from NATO including a pledge that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the alliance that Moscow sees as a threat. The Kremlin on Tuesday poured cold water on a tentative French assertion of diplomatic progress after President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Moscow, denying that Vladimir Putin had promised that Russia would stage no further manoeuvres near Ukraine for now.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that despite an absence of a deal, de-escalation was needed and that the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022