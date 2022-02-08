Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Guv, CM mourn death of soldiers in avalanche

Itanagar, Feb 8 PTI Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday expressed shock over the loss of seven soldiers of 19 Jammu Kashmir Rifles in an avalanche along the Line of Actual Control LAC at Tawang sector of the border state.The bodies of the Army personnel were found on Tuesday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:08 IST
Itanagar, Feb 8 :PTI: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday expressed shock over the loss of seven soldiers of 19 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in an avalanche along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Tawang sector of the border state.

The bodies of the Army personnel were found on Tuesday. The governor, who closely monitored the search and rescue operation with top Army commanders since Sunday when the soldiers went missing, expressing deep sorrow over the incident said that the loss is a big shock to the bereaved families, the Army and to the people of India.

Mishra said that the enterprise of these bravehearts to secure the territorial integrity of the motherland, in spite of the vagaries of weather and difficult terrain will always inspire the people of the state and the nation.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased soldiers in this hour of grief and I pray for the secure future of their kith and kin,” the governor said. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the people of the state and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed souls.

Khandu also mourned the death of the soldiers in the line of duty.

He posted on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God give them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss. #OmShanti,” the chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

