UK lawmaker Ellis to be minister for cabinet office - PM's office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Tuesday that Michael Ellis will become Minister for the Cabinet Office in addition to his current role as Paymaster General.
Johnson, fighting for his political survival, is reshuffling some ministers in his administration in an effort to appease his lawmakers angered by a series of scandals.
