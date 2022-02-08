Ruckus in House during EDMC budget discussion., Mayor writes to LG, Delhi CM

Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Tuesday as members of opposition staged a protest over civic issues during the proceedings, even as East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking ''strict action'' against those who ''violated the sanctity of the House''.

He also write to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, the behaviour of AAP members has put a ''question mark'' over their working style.

The House was convened to discuss and finalise the annual budget of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Some members from the AAP trooped in the Well of the House and raised slogans, while others held placards and protested.

In a video, circulating on social media, a councillor can be seen standing in the Well and banging on the dais of the mayor from below, while another one held a placard bearing an allegation -- 'Bhrast adhikariyon ko mayor ka sarankshan' (corrupt officials being shielded by mayor).

East Delhi Mayor Aggarwal rejected the charge and said, Leader of House had just started to speak on the budget, when Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi started demanding that a discussion be held on some case of alleged misbehaviour by an EDMC employee few days ago.

''When I said, today's House was to discuss and finalise the EDMC budget, they started protesting. They threw used disposable glasses towards dais of mayor, and some members even climbed atop the dais. I strongly condemn this behaviour by AAP members,'' the mayor said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of civic polls in Delhi due in April, both the AAP and the BJP have been levelling allegations against each other.

Meanwhile, Mayor Aggarwal on Tuesday shot of letters to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, seeking ''strict action'' against those members who have ''violated the sanctity of the House''.

He also urged the LG to issue directions that will make members uphold the sanctity of the House.

The East Delhi mayor in his letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal said AAP has ''failed'' in playing the role of an Opposition in the House, and the behaviour of its members has put a ''question mark'' over their working style.

The mayor alleged that in the last five years, the behaviour of AAP councilors has been ''extremely undemocratic and indecent'' and that is why many of their members were suspended en masse from the House last year.

Seeking to augment its revenue, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in its budget on November 26 had proposed to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties, and drop taxation on use of cycle rickshaws, milch animals and those which pull vehicles. As per the EDMC budget, the revised budget estimates for year 2021-22 stands at Rs 4,479.43 cr, while the budget estimate for the year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,735.77 cr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)