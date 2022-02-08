Left Menu

UP polls: Priyanka performs Yamuna puja, takes selfies with women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday performed a Yamuna puja amid chanting of Vedic mantras at Mathuras Vishram Ghat, on the day the canvassing for the first phase of the UP assembly polls ended.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:55 IST
UP polls: Priyanka performs Yamuna puja, takes selfies with women
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday performed a Yamuna puja amid chanting of Vedic mantras at Mathura's Vishram Ghat, on the day the canvassing for the first phase of the UP assembly polls ended. Priyanka campaigned for her party in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Agra and Mathura districts.

She rode a tractor in Meerut's Mawana while campaigning for party candidate Archana Gautam and took selfies with women, according to a party statement.

Polling will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the state, on Thursday.

While campaigning for her party candidates, Priyanka exuded confidence that the hard work of her party will pay off. The Congress is raising issues of the common people with a roadmap for development, the leader was quoted as saying in the party statement. I have full faith in the people of UP and the hard work of the Congress will pay off, she said as she urged people to vote for her party. Accompanied by former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Priyanka reached Hastinapur in Meerut and took blessings of Jain Sadhvi Gyanmati Mataji. Sharing a memory with Priyanka, Mataji said former PMs Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi had a special attachment to Hastinapur, the release said. In Mathura, she took part in a Yamuna puja amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras at Vishram Ghat. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Mathura party candidate Pradeep Mathur were present othe occasion.

In Agra's Kheragarh, Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate Ramnath Sikarwar. Priyanka distributed wrist bands of the party's campaign "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" among women.

A large number of people turned up on the occasion.

Sharing his experience, a party supporter said he never saw such crowd for any political leader in 40 years in Kheragarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022