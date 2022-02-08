Left parties attack PM on his remarks in Parliament

The Left parties on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his statements in Parliament, terming them ''rhetoric'' and ''Modinomics''.

In his reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday, Modi highlighted the achievements of his government.

''The only cure for a bunch of lies is to constantly try to uncover the truth. But such untrue and indecent statements from the highest seat of the country hurts India,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in tweet. Yechury alleged that the government was pushing the poor into further poverty.

''Modinomics: Enrich the rich, further impoverish the poor. Government must tax the rich and provide direct cash transfers and and free food kits for people to survive,'' he said.

He also hit out at the government over the PM-CARES fund.

''When human agony was at its peak during the second wave Modi was hoarding Rs 7,000 crore in his private trust instead of spending this people's money to provide care and relief. Political corruption at its inhuman worst,'' Yechury said. CPI MP Binoy Viswam asked if the PM was making a election speech in the Upper House.

''Prime minister, in the Rajya Sabha, was making his election speech focussing on Goa. Why did he leave UP? His rhetoric on federalism, freedom, democracy etc are hollow. PM's propaganda skill was appreciable but the reality of India will shed tears seeing the distance he keeps with the truth,'' he said.

Yechury also claimed that Modi blamed migrant workers for ''spreading Covid''.

''Modi government forced lakhs of workers to walk thousands of kilometers back home, refusing to organise free transport after the irrational lockdown. Blaming migrants for 'spreading Covid' now speaks volumes about how diabolical this government is,'' he said.

