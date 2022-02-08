We will never forget their exemplary service to nation: PM on death of Army personnel in Arunachal
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives of Army personnel in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh and said ''we will never forget their exemplary service to our nation''.
The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday in a high-altitude region in Arunachal Pradesh, two days since they went missing after their patrol in the border area was struck by an avalanche, officials said.
The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.
''Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh,'' Modi tweeted. ''We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Army
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny
PM Modi confers digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees
Pune BJP chief calls Nana Patole 'stray dog' on remark against PM Modi
PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's schemes for daughters that revolutionized country's sex ratio