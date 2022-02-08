Left Menu

We will never forget their exemplary service to nation: PM on death of Army personnel in Arunachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives of Army personnel in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh and said ''we will never forget their exemplary service to our nation''.

The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday in a high-altitude region in Arunachal Pradesh, two days since they went missing after their patrol in the border area was struck by an avalanche, officials said.

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

''Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh,'' Modi tweeted. ''We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' he said.

