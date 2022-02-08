Germany taps Greenpeace chief as climate envoy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has recruited the chief of Greenpeace International, American Jennifer Morgan, to be her special envoy for international climate policy, government sources said on Tuesday.

Baerbock, of Germany's ecologist Greens party, will introduce Morgan to the media on Wednesday after her appointment has been approved by the cabinet, the sources told Reuters, confirming a report in magazine Der Spiegel. International climate policy has moved to the Foreign Ministry from the Environment Ministry under Germany's new ruling coalition, made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and liberal Free Democrats. The government took office in December.

Morgan has been head of Greenpeace International since 2016. Her main task in her new role will be to prepare for annual global climate conferences.

