Veteran journalist passes away in Hyderabad

Veteran journalist Nimmakayala Sriranganath passed away following a heart attack in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 80.Hailing from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Sriranganath worked in many Telugu and English newspapers in the then united state of AP.He is survived by his wife and three children.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:30 IST
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Sriranganath’s demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

