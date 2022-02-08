Attempts being made to forcefully remove hijab, claims Adhir in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed in Lok Sabha that atrocities are being committed against people who wear hijab and demanded a statement from the government on the ongoing controversy on the issue in Karnataka.

He alleged during Zero Hour that many incidents of religious discrimination have taken place in the country.

He said if anyone wears hijab, it cannot be termed as a crime and claimed that atrocities have been committed against people who wear this head dress.

''Attempts to forcefully remove hijab are being made. Such things should come to an end,'' Chowdhury said, referring to the ongoing controversy on the issue in Karnataka.

The Congress leader in Lok Sabha said that even though people in power talk about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, the opposite is happening in some parts of the country.

Chowdhury demanded a statement in the House on the issue from the government.

Countering the Congress leader, BJP member from Karnataka Shivkumar Chanabasappa said that the matter is pending before a court and hence it cannot be discussed in Parliament.

It is a state subject and a matter under sub judice, he said.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of Karnataka as they were rocked by protests for and against hijab, forcing the police and administration to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court during the day heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday.

The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.

Raising the issue of a mishap at a coal mine in Jharkhand, BJP member Nishikant Dubey alleged that the state government is responsible for the accident where 12 labourers were feared dead.

He claimed that illegal mining has been going on in Jharkhand for a long time and demanded a probe through the CBI into it.

