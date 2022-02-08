Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:59 IST
I belong to India, not Rajasthan anymore: Speaker in LS
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday told a BJP member that he now belongs to India and not Rajasthan.

BJP member from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, while asking a question during Question Hour on pending funds of the state relating to MNREGA said the Speaker also comes from Rajasthan.

''Hum desh ke hain, ab Rajasthan ke nahin (I belong to India and not Rajasthan any more),'' he said with a smile.

