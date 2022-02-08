I belong to India, not Rajasthan anymore: Speaker in LS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday told a BJP member that he now belongs to India and not Rajasthan.
BJP member from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, while asking a question during Question Hour on pending funds of the state relating to MNREGA said the Speaker also comes from Rajasthan.
''Hum desh ke hain, ab Rajasthan ke nahin (I belong to India and not Rajasthan any more),'' he said with a smile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha to sit in morning, Lok Sabha in evening due to Covid restrictions
Strict COVID protocols, staggered timing for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha in budget session
Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on Jan 30
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins presentation of Budget for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.
Budget Session: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in Lok Sabha