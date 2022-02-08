Congress J-K leaders meet KC Venugopal, discuss Delimitation Commission report

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other J-K leaders met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday. Congress J-K leaders held a discussion regarding the leaked delimitation commission report. The Delimitation commission neither has owned this report till today nor rejected it, said Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

While speaking to ANI, Mir said, "The meeting was on two issues first, organizational election, as membership Abhiyan is going as per working committee schedule, we are doing membership. KC Venugopal reviewed all the exercises. The second issue was the leaked delimitation commission report. Delimitation commission neither has owned this report till today nor rejected." "This is the leaked report. They were supposed to give the reports in public domain officially so that the parties, individuals, and common man are able to raise their objection at an approximate platform which they have not done so far," he added.

Mir said that the report of the delimitation commission looks like the report of the 'devastation' commission. "Because they have completely destroyed the assembly units made during last 70 years. They have redesigned areas that do not suit the common people of J-k," he added.

He said that the party is waiting for a formal and official statement from the commission. "Our demand is they should come clear and tell if they own or disown the report that has been leaked," he added.

Apart from Mir Congress leader Rajni Patil, other party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were present at the meeting. (ANI)

