Congress workers stage protest against Poonia's remark

The ruling Congress party on Tuesday staged protests at the district headquarters across the state against the ''objectionable'' remark of the BJP state president Satish Poonia.

During his Kota visit on Sunday, Poonia had said that Congress was not equal to the footwear of the BJP. Hours later, some Congress members had stopped his vehicle while Poonia was returning to Jaipur and showed him black flags. State Congress Committee spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that in protest against the use of unparliamentary language by Poonia, the Congress workers at all the district headquarters protested by burning his effigy.

On the other hand, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in Jaipur demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak case.

About 67 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP State President Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Whip Jogeshwar Garg took part in the sit-in against the Congress government.

Poonia said that the Congress government has tried to save the culprits by canceling the REET. Our fight will go on till the CBI investigation is ordered.

Addressing the dharna, Kataria said that the BJP will take up the issue in the session of the Legislative Assembly starting on Wednesday to bring out the truth about the REET paper leak case.

Condemning the attack on BJP state president Poonia by Congress workers, Kataria said that this attack is an attack on crores of workers of Rajasthan BJP. ''Whoever is the attacker should be arrested and punished''.

