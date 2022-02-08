Left Menu

Rahul meets Cong MLAs from Jharkhand; stresses on working unitedly to strengthen party

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders from Jharkhand during which he stressed upon working unitedly for strengthening the party and developing the state.Party general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande, general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, MPs, MLAs from Jharkhand, among others, were present at the meeting held at Gandhis residence here.All the MLAs expressed confidence in Rahul jis leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:32 IST
Rahul meets Cong MLAs from Jharkhand; stresses on working unitedly to strengthen party
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders from Jharkhand during which he stressed upon working unitedly for strengthening the party and developing the state.

Party general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, MPs, MLAs from Jharkhand, among others, were present at the meeting held at Gandhi's residence here.

''All the MLAs expressed confidence in Rahul ji's leadership. Emphasis was laid on working unitedly for the strengthening the party and developing the state,'' Pande said after the meeting.

He also said that with this meeting all kinds of speculation has ended.

The meeting comes days after AICC in-charge of state R P N Singh quit the Congress to join the BJP. After he resigned, some Jharkhand Congress leaders alleged that he had been working to destablise the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state of which the Congress is a part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022