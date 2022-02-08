Left Menu

REET paper leak: Guilty won't be spared, says Gehlot

In the interest of the youth, the government gave a free hand to the SOG, he said.He said to the satisfaction of lakhs of candidates, the state government has decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam and re-conduct it by increasing 30,000 posts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:27 IST
REET paper leak: Guilty won't be spared, says Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those involved in the REET paper leak case won’t be spared and he accused the opposition of instigating the youth over the issue.

“The SOG is doing its work impartially that is why the accused are being caught and new revelations are being made every day,” Gehlot said in a tweet. He alleged that the opposition is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case so that the state government could be defamed. It is not in the interest of the youth and the government will get all the culprits punished, no matter how influential they are, the CM said. “I had said earlier also that the easiest thing for the government to do is to cancel the exam and get it re-conducted. In the interest of the youth, the government gave a free hand to the SOG,” he said.

He said to the satisfaction of lakhs of candidates, the state government has decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam and re-conduct it by increasing 30,000 posts. The CM said, “The BJP, which has been repeatedly demanding a CBI inquiry on every case, should tell the results of the investigations given to the CBI in the last three years,” he said, citing some of such cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022