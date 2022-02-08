Several AAP MLAs 'illegally' occupying govt premises as personal offices: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused several AAP MLAs, including ministers in the Kejriwal government, of illegally occupying government premises and using them as their personal offices.

The allegation comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) charged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta with setting up his office on government land.

No immediate reaction to the allegation was available from the ruling AAP in Delhi.

''Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's camp office in Patparganj was situated on BSES land, while Health minister Satyendar Jain's office and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha's office were located on government land too,'' Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra alleged at a press conference.

Offices of AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, Mukesh Goyal, Madanlal, Rajesh Rishi and Mahendra Goyal were located on DJB land, he charged further.

Malhotra said Kejriwal used to say he doesn't want official bungalow, car and such benefits claiming he was a common man.

''The AAP government ministers, MLAs and councillors have got their offices constructed on government land while they keep levelling baseless charges against others,'' Malhotra said.

With municipal corporation polls in Delhi just round the corner, the AAP and BJP ruling the civic bodies have sharpened attack on one another over a range of issues, including corruption.

The elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP since 2007 are likely to be held in April.

