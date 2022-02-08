Left Menu

Several AAP MLAs 'illegally' occupying govt premises as personal offices: Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:53 IST
Several AAP MLAs 'illegally' occupying govt premises as personal offices: Delhi BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused several AAP MLAs, including ministers in the Kejriwal government, of illegally occupying government premises and using them as their personal offices.

The allegation comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) charged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta with setting up his office on government land.

No immediate reaction to the allegation was available from the ruling AAP in Delhi.

''Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's camp office in Patparganj was situated on BSES land, while Health minister Satyendar Jain's office and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha's office were located on government land too,'' Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra alleged at a press conference.

Offices of AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, Mukesh Goyal, Madanlal, Rajesh Rishi and Mahendra Goyal were located on DJB land, he charged further.

Malhotra said Kejriwal used to say he doesn't want official bungalow, car and such benefits claiming he was a common man.

''The AAP government ministers, MLAs and councillors have got their offices constructed on government land while they keep levelling baseless charges against others,'' Malhotra said.

With municipal corporation polls in Delhi just round the corner, the AAP and BJP ruling the civic bodies have sharpened attack on one another over a range of issues, including corruption.

The elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP since 2007 are likely to be held in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022