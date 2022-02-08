Left Menu

BJP candidate's convoy attacked in UP's Bhaghpat

The matter was brought under control by police who rushed to the spot.SHO Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident but said he has not yet received a detailed report of it.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:54 IST
BJP candidate's convoy attacked in UP's Bhaghpat
BJP candidate and MLA Sahendra Ramala's convoy was allegedly attacked in Baghpat’s Chhaprauli on Tuesday.

Cow dung was thrown on the convoy, which was also pelted with stones, BJP workers alleged.

BJP leaders said a procession was being taken out in support of the BJP candidate when cow dung and cow dung cakes were thrown at the vehicles. It was alleged that the convoy was pelted with stones and when it reached near the RLD office, party workers protested against them by waving flags, leading to an argument between the two sides. The matter was brought under control by police who rushed to the spot.

SHO Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident but said he has not yet received a detailed report of it. On the basis of the photography done by police, the miscreants will be identified and strict action will be taken against them, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

