Biden will engage soon with France's Macron -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to engage with French President Emanuel Macron soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Macron and Biden spoke twice in the past week, Psaki said.
