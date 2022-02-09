FACTBOX-The U.S. redistricting legal battles that could affect control of Congress

Courts in North Carolina and Ohio have thrown out new congressional maps as illegally biased, while the U.S. Supreme Court restored distinct lines in Alabama that a lower court found likely discriminate against Black voters.

Those cases are among dozens of lawsuits filed in states around the country challenging new congressional lines drawn as part of the once-a-decade redistricting cycle. How the litigation is resolved could have a significant impact on the battle for control of Congress in November's midterm elections. Here is a rundown of some of the most notable cases:

ALABAMA The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled Alabama https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-lets-alabama-use-electoral-map-faulted-racial-bias-2022-02-07 may use a Republican-backed congressional map in this year's elections, overruling a lower court decision that found the redrawn lines likely discriminate against Black voters.

A panel of federal judges had previously put the map on hold and ordered lawmakers to create a new one that had two districts in which a Black candidate would be favored. The map under scrutiny includes a single Black-majority district out of seven, even though Alabama's population is more than one-quarter Black. GEORGIA

Multiple federal lawsuits are challenging Georgia's new congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Black voters and civil rights groups argue that the Republican-controlled legislature deliberately drew the lines to dilute the voting power of people of color. The map makes Republicans the favorites in nine of the state's 14 districts, slightly better than their current eight-to-six edge, according to analysts.

MARYLAND Several Republican voters, as well as a Republican state legislator who is running for Congress, have asked a state court to invalidate the new congressional map as an illegal gerrymander.

The map, which became law after Democrats in the legislature overrode a veto from Republican Governor Larry Hogan, solidifies Democratic control in seven of the state's eight congressional districts while making the lone Republican seat more competitive. NEW YORK

Republican voters filed a lawsuit in state court last week challenging New York's new congressional map as an illegal Democratic gerrymander. The map, which passed largely along party lines, would afford Democrats the chance to flip three Republican seats in November, giving them 22 of the state's 26 seats.

NORTH CAROLINA The state Supreme Court threw out https://www.reuters.com/world/us/north-carolina-supreme-court-strikes-down-new-congressional-maps-2022-02-05 a Republican-drawn congressional map last week, ruling that the plan's deliberate marginalization of Democratic voters violated the North Carolina Constitution.

The map in question appeared to deliver 10 or 11 of the state's 14 districts to Republicans, despite North Carolina's status as a closely divided swing state. The court ordered lawmakers to draw a new map that does not rely on partisan criteria by Feb. 18. OHIO

In January, the state Supreme Court struck down https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/ohio-supreme-court-strikes-down-new-congressional-map-republican-gerrymander-2022-01-14 the new congressional map as an illegal Republican gerrymander and ordered lawmakers to draw a new one by Feb. 13. In a split decision, the court found the redistricting plan ignored constitutional provisions that bar legislators from creating maps that favor a particular party. The invalidated map would have given Republicans 12, and perhaps 13, of the state's 15 congressional seats, according to electoral analysts, in part by fracturing Cincinnati's county into multiple districts to dilute Democratic voters.

TEXAS The Republican-backed new congressional map has drawn numerous lawsuits, including one from the U.S. Justice Department, which sued Texas https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-department-sues-texas-over-redistricting-2021-12-06 in December for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of Latinos and other minority voters. The new lines were designed to shore up vulnerable Republican incumbents, in part by linking urban neighborhoods, which tend to vote Democratic, with more rural areas far from city centers.

Plaintiffs, including the Biden administration, have argued the map dilutes the voting power of minority residents even though they have driven the state's population growth over the last decade. The litigation will not be resolved in time to affect this year's campaign; Texas holds its first-in-the-nation primary elections on March 1.

