U.S. restricts visa issuance for Somali officials accused of 'undermining democratic process'
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 03:21 IST
The United States has restricted issuing visas to current or former Somali officials and individuals accused of "undermining the democratic process" in Somalia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
The restrictions will apply to those who have encouraged and engaged in violence against protesters, intimidation of journalists and opposition members, and manipulation of the electoral process, Blinken said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department.
