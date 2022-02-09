Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden touts 'American manufacturing comeback,' announces Tennessee charger plant

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the U.S. government's fleet of cars electric. The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium. State officials said production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022.

New York considers making outdoor dining a permanent fixture

The New York City Council held a hearing on Tuesday to consider a plan to make sidewalk dining - first allowed in 2020 as a temporary measure to help blunt economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic - part of the new normal. The plan to give permanent status to thousands of "streateries" outside of restaurants and bars has the support of Mayor Eric Adams and the New York Hospitality Alliance, an industry association.

U.S. to try house arrest for immigrants as alternative to detention

The Biden administration will place hundreds of migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border on house arrest in the coming weeks as it seeks cheaper alternatives to immigration detention, according to a notice to lawmakers and a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official. A 120-day pilot program will be launched in Houston and Baltimore, with 100-200 single adults enrolled in each location, according to the notice, which was sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and reviewed by Reuters.

Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor

Three female graduate students at Harvard University filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the Ivy League school of ignoring for years the sexual harassment of students by a professor who they said threatened their academic careers if they reported him. The students filed the lawsuit in federal court in Boston days after Harvard placed John Comaroff, an anthropology professor and expert on South Africa, on administrative leave following a university investigation into his conduct.

U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families' bid over plea deal

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday opposed a bid by families of people killed in two Boeing Co 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to declare that the government violated their legal rights when it reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the plane maker last year to resolve a criminal charge. Despite opposing the families' request, the department said in a court filing that "the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims' beneficiaries before entering into" the deferred prosecution agreement - a type of corporate plea deal. It also said it had "no legal obligation" to hold such a meeting.

Former New York Times editor put on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial

A former New York Times editorial page editor was put on the defensive on Tuesday in Sarah Palin's defamation trial against the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked the former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor to an earlier mass shooting in Arizona. James Bennet, the former editor, testified in the trial's fourth day that he relied upon research from colleagues before adding language, under deadline pressure, that suggested Palin's political action committee might have incited the 2011 Arizona shooting.

U.S. House approves $50 billion relief bill for Postal Service

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday a bill to provide the Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and requiring future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan. The House voted 342-92 and it now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to be approved soon.

Analysis-U.S. Supreme Court's Alabama ruling signals new threat to voting rights law

When three federal judges last month blocked Alabama's new Republican-backed map of U.S. congressional districts as likely discriminatory against Black voters, they said they were applying "settled law" and that the outcome was not even close. An increasingly assertive conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court disagreed. The justices froze the lower court's ruling and allowed Alabama to use the contested map of the state's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts for the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which Republicans are seeking to regain control of Congress from President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

U.S. CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance as states relax rules – Walensky

With COVID-19 cases still high nationwide, "now is not the moment" to drop mask mandates in schools and other public places, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday. Her comments follow announcements by officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon that they plan to lift indoor mask mandates for K-12 public schools and other indoor spaces in coming weeks, seeking a return to normalcy as infections spurred by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus ebb.

U.S. House passes bill to avert temporary government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to fund federal government agencies through March 11 and avoid a chaotic shutdown of many of Washington's operations when existing money expires at midnight on Feb. 18. The House voted 272-162 to approve the stop-gap measure that will give Democratic and Republican negotiators in the House and Senate an additional three weeks to work out a deal on a full-year funding bill.

