Cong-BJP part of same alliance in Meghalaya; CM says no permanent friends, enemies in politics

After accepting support of Congress MLAs for the alliance which includes Bharatiya Janata Party, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. Months after losing 12 MLAs to Trinamool Congress (TMC), the remaining five MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya joined the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. The Bharatiya Janata Party is a constituent of the ruling alliance in the state.

Speaking about the development, Sangma said, "In politics, there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies." "MLAs decided to support this government, I welcome them. Joining of Congress MLAs will not affect the relationship with our coalition partners. They've (MLAs) given a letter of support right now, they're also part of the Congress party," he said.

The five Congress MLAs met Sangma and submitted a letter to formally join the coalition government. The MLAs include M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa S Marbaniang, and Mohendro Rapsang. "We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision-making, so as to ensure that our joint efforts will take the State forward in the general interest of its citizens," stated the letter signed by the five MLAs, underlining their decision to join the coalition government.

"We were ditched and nobody took any action. So, we've taken this decision for the benefit of the people of our individual constituencies," Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh told to ANI. The TMC is now the Opposition party in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)