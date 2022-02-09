Left Menu

Uttarakhand polls: BJP's Maya Koshyari joins Congress

Just a few days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari's relative and two-time president of Bindukhatta Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, resigns from BJP and has joined Congress on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:47 IST
Maya Koshyari joining Congress in presence of Harish Rawat (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Just a few days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari's relative and two-time president of Bindukhatta Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, resigns from BJP and has joined Congress on Tuesday. Maya Koshyari left the BJP and joined the Congress along with six former office-bearers.

Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Lalkuan seat Harish Rawat has included her in the Congress. Earlier, in January, expelled BJP minister, Harak Singh Rawat also joined the Congress party.

This is the second shock that BJP received within a month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

