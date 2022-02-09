Manipur polls: 56 candidates file nomination in Imphal West

With the filing of nominations for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly Elections concluded on Tuesday, altogether 56 candidates from different political parties have filed their nominations from the 13 Assembly Constituencies in Manipur's Imphal West district for which polling will be held on February 27. The filing of nominations began on February 1 and concluded Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Shri YumnamJoykumar Singh who filed his nominations Monday from 10-Uripok Assembly Constituency filed his nomination again from the same constituency on Tuesday at the office of the Returning Officer Azingwungshi Khamrang. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh and Nunglepam MahanandaSingh of the Indian National Congress (INC) also filed their respective nominations from 10-Uripok AC.

Sitting BJP MLA Heikham Dingo also filed his nomination from 16-Sekmai (SC) AC again on Tuesday. He filed two nomination papers supported by two proposers each at the office of the RO, 16-Sekmai Salam Padmapati. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Ningthoujam Popilal Singh also filed one nomination paper supported by one proposer from 16-Sekmai (SC) AC at the office of the RO.

From 17-Lamsang AC, Dr Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei of the JD(U) and NPP candidate Pukhrambam Sumati Devi also filed their nomination papers at the office of the RO 17-Lamsang AC Salam Padmapati. Dr Kanba's nomination paper was supported by 10 proposers, while Sumati Devi filed her nomination with one proposer.

From 12-Keishamthong Assembly Constituency, Independent candidate Nishikanta Singh Sapam filed three nomination papers supported by 10 proposers each at the office of the Returning Officer of the AC, Pangambam Yaitongba. JD(U) candidate Wakambam Ibomcha Singh filed his nomination from 19-Patsoi AC on the last day of filing nominations today at the office of the RO Samson Huidrom.

INC candidate Moirangthem Momo Singh also filed his nomination from 11-Sagolband AC at the office of the RO. Three candidates filed their nominations on the last day of filing of nominations from 18-Konthoujam AC.

INC candidate Laishram Nando Singh, NCP candidate KhoiromBinarani Devi and JD(U) candidate Nongmaithem HerojitSingh filed their nominations from the AC at the office of the RO Samson Huidrom. From February 1 till the last day of filing of nominations on February 8, a total of 56 candidates filed their nominations, which include eight from 16-Sekmai AC, five each from 12-Keishamthong AC, 17-Lamsang AC, 18-Konthoujam AC, 20-Langthabal AC, four candidates each from 10-Uripok AC, 13-Singjamei AC, 19-Patsoi AC, 21-Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC, three each from 9-Thangmeiband AC, 11-Sagolband AC, 22-Wangoi AC and 23-Mayang Imphal AC. (ANI)

