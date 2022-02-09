Left Menu

BJP 'copy-pasted' pledges made by Cong in its UP manifesto: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of copy-pasting the pledges made by her party in their Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto which she termed as dhokha patra. That is why, it BJP has copy-pasted the pledges of Congress, she added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:57 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of copy-pasting the pledges made by her party in their Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto which she termed as ''dhokha patra''. The BJP on Tuesday assured free electricity for irrigation, a job for every household and free travel for women over 60 in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto, which also promised a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as ''love jihad''.

''The BJP should name its 'Ghoshna Patra' as 'Dhokha patra'. The BJP, which used the talk about past 70 years, could not fulfil even one-fourth of the promises made in its manifesto in past five years years,'' Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.

''It (manifesto) neither has the account of the work of five years, nor has the vision of building the future. That is why, it (BJP) has copy-pasted the pledges of Congress,'' she added.

