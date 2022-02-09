Left Menu

UP polls: Anurag Thakur hails BJP's manifesto, says party will continue to work on women safety

Hailing the manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the party will continue to work on women safety for the next five years.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:59 IST
UP polls: Anurag Thakur hails BJP's manifesto, says party will continue to work on women safety
Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Lucknow today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hailing the manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the party will continue to work on women safety for the next five years. Thakur while addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that the funds for 'CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana' and 'CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana' have been increased in the state.

"BJP to work on women safety for next five years, funds for 'CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana' has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, funds for 'CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana' is now at Rs 1 lakh from Rs 51,000. We will also give SHG credit cards up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh," the BJP leader stated. The minister also said that the BJP government promises to provide two free LPG cylinders with every Holi and Diwali to all the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana. All Anganwadi workers and health friends will be provided health insurance under Ayushman Bharat, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP leaders released the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

