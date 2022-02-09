Goa polls: Pramod Sawant welcomes former sarpanch Fondu Sawant, others in BJP

Left Menu

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed former Sarpanch and Zila Panchayat (ZP) member Fondu Sawant along with advocate Amol Sawant, social worker Sitaram Sawant, Ramakant Sawant, Shailesh Sawant and others in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:07 IST
Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed former Sarpanch and Zila Panchayat (ZP) member Fondu Sawant along with advocate Amol Sawant, social worker Sitaram Sawant, Ramakant Sawant, Shailesh Sawant and others in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The chief minister welcomed all the members in the presence of the party candidate for Goa's Mayem, Premendra Shet.

Taking to Twitter, Pramod wrote "Welcomed Former Sarpanch and ZP member, Shri Fondu Sawant along with Adv. Amol Sawant, Social Worker Sitaram Sawant, Ramakant Sawant, Shailesh Sawant and others in the BJP Goa family in the presence of Party candidate for Mayem, Premendra Shet." "This has strengthened the party and ensured the victory of BJP in Mayem," he tweeted.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

