Budget, a roadmap for people's welfare, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakthi Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday said the Union Budget unveiled a roadmap for the welfare of different sections of people.

Patel, who spoke in Hindi, was translated into Tamil by a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He referred to the highlights of the budget presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 and said the budget also concentrated on micro-level planning.

He said the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays attention to components of development.

Patel said the Jan Dhan scheme would help in the development of infrastructures such as roads, airways, and waterways. During the pandemic, the supply chain and ensuring the availability of oxygen cylinders was remarkable, he said.

The budget was planned to keep in focus agriculture, service sector, indigenous or traditional medicines, and robust supply chain.

A port was being set up in the Karaikal region of the Union Territory of Puducherry and there was a plan to set up 100 cargo terminals across the country.

Patel said Rs 60,000 crore was earmarked under the `Jal Shakthi' Scheme. He said a need-based approach was adopted in implementing the schemes such as interlinking of rivers. For this, he said, cooperation from States was required. He assured the government of full cooperation for the implementation of various schemes to promote food processing industries.

Under the Awaas Scheme, 80 lakh houses would be constructed to meet the requirements of the people, he said.

Patel said the important feature of the budget was the promotion of micro-level planning and concentration on nutrition and education.

President of the Puducherry unit of the BJP C Saminathan sponsored the interaction and discussion on the budget.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, legislator P Anvgalane (independent), and the nominated legislators V P Ramalingam, Ashok Babu, and K. Venkatesan were among those present.

