UK's Truss to meet Russia's Lavrov in Moscow
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to meet her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discuss the situation in Ukraine. "I'm visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved," Truss said.
"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy."
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises
FOREX-Yen jumps, euro slumps amid Ukraine tensions, Fed jitters
Russian rouble makes slight recovery after sell-off on Ukraine tensions
Canada advises citizens to refrain from trips to Ukraine over security fears
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses on Ukraine fears and Fed jitters