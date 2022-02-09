Left Menu

PM Modi to address three election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
To give a boost to the NDA's election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17, covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha, a BJP leader said on Wednesday.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

To give a further boost to the NDA campaign in Punjab, the prime minister will address three rallies on February 14, 16 and 17, state BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said.

The prime minister will address his first public rally in Jalandhar on February 14, second in Pathankot on February 16, and third in Abohar on February 17, he said.

He said, ''This way, the prime Minister will cover all three regions of the state -- Jalandhar in Doaba, Pathankot in Majha and Abohar in Malwa.'' ''The prime minister's rallies will change the political atmosphere in the state and further boost the confidence of all NDA candidates contesting the elections,'' Sharma said.

Modi addressed his first virtual rally for Punjab elections on February 8.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

