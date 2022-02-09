Left Menu

Goa CM not sure of winning his seat so Shah is campaigning for him: Cong

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:44 IST
Goa CM not sure of winning his seat so Shah is campaigning for him: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday taunted the ruling BJP for calling in Union Home Minister Amit Shah for campaigning in Sankhalim, from where chief minister Pramod Sawant is contesting, saying the CM knows he is going to lose from the assembly seat.

Hitting back at the opposition party, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the people of the state are aware that the Congress is going to be defeated in the February 14 polls to the 40-member assembly.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Sankhalim, from where Sawant is the BJP candidate, on Wednesday evening.

Chodankar said the BJP knows Sawant is likely to lose from Sankhalim and that is why the ruling party has invited Shah to campaign in his favour.

The state Congress president said 80 per cent of the party candidates are new faces and expressed confidence about forming a government with a clear majority in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

Responding to Chodankar's statements, Tanavade tweeted “Dear @girishgoa Bab, people of #Goa too knows that @INCGoa is losing; your refusal to campaign for your alliance partner @Goaforwardparty in #Fatorda raises a question of your credibility.” Tanavade was apparently referring to the political rivalry between GFP president Vijai Sardesai, who is contesting from his traditional Fatorda seat, and Chodankar.

The Congress has fielded candidates in 37 assembly constituencies, while its alliance partner the GFP is contesting the remaining three seats - Fatorda, Mayem and Mandrem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022