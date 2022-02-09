Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says to end COVID self-isolation requirement this month

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he intended to end the legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month when he sets out the government's strategy for living with the disease.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he intended to end the legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month when he sets out the government's strategy for living with the disease. "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half term recess to present our strategy for living with COVID," Johnson told lawmakers. Parliament returns on Feb. 21.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last remaining domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early." The requirement is currently due to lapse on March 24.

