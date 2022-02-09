Left Menu

BJP leader Suvendu wants to return to Mamata's party, claims TMC spokesperson

Responding to Ghoshs claims, Adhikari said, I dont reply to comments by people accused in graft cases and imprisoned in the past. Ghosh, a journalist-turned-TMC leader, was arrested in the Saradha chit fund scam in 2013 and had been imprisoned.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:49 IST
BJP leader Suvendu wants to return to Mamata's party, claims TMC spokesperson
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, is keen to return to the TMC, finding himself suffocated in the saffron party. However, the TMC will not take him back because of his ''abusive comments'' against state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after joining the BJP, Ghosh told reporters.

In response, Adhikari who had quit the TMC and joined the BJP in December 2020 ahead of the assembly election said he does not reply to remarks of persons who were accused in graft cases.

Describing Sabyasachi Datta, a TMC candidate in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election, as a 'chameleon', Adhikari recently said it was a mistake on the part of the BJP to give him ticket for the assembly polls.

Dutta quit the TMC in 2019, unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in the 2021 assembly polls and returned to his former party later.

Asked to comment on Adhikari's criticism of Dutta, Ghosh said, ''Suvendu is suffering from tremendous mental depression as his dreams behind joining the BJP have been crushed. We have information that he wants to come back to the TMC along with two-three other leaders he had taken along ''But our doors are not open for persons like Suvendu,'' he added.

Ghosh also claimed that Adhikari had left the TMC to avoid raids by central investing agencies as his name had surfaced in ponzi scams. Responding to Ghosh's claims, Adhikari said, ''I don't reply to comments by people accused in graft cases and imprisoned in the past.'' Ghosh, a journalist-turned-TMC leader, was arrested in the Saradha chit fund scam in 2013 and had been imprisoned. He got bail in 2016 and was appointed the state party spokesperson in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022