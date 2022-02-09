Cong stages protests seeking PM's apology for 'insulting Maharashtra'

Leaders and workers of the Maharashtra Congress took part in a state-wide agitation demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''insulting the state'' while making comments related to COVID-19 pandemic recently.

Addressing the media during the protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya here, the Congress' state unit chief Nana Patole accused Modi of saying that Maharashtra was the spreader of COVID-19 infection.

“Maharashtra, which had provided all the help to people (during the pandemic), has not given any right to Modi to insult the state. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s state,” the Congress leader said.

Congress workers and leaders were demonstrating outside the BJP's offices in each district of the state, he said, adding that the agitation will go on every day till the prime minister apologises to the people of Maharashtra.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the prime minister had said that the Congress had ''crossed all limits'' during the COVID pandemic.

He had alleged that during the first wave, when people were following lockdowns and COVID-19 norms, the Congress was standing at railway stations in Mumbai and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states.

In his latest statement, Patole accused the Centre of ignoring people during the pandemic, while the Congress helped the public during the crisis.

“While levelling charges against the Congress in the Parliament, the prime minister insulted north Indians and the state of Maharashtra, which had helped the people,” he claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that BJP MPs from Maharashtra were “clapping” when the prime minister “insulted the state and north Indians labelling them as COVID-19 spreaders” during his speech in the Lok Sabha and their actions were condemnable.

“Modi and the BJP should apologise for insulting Maharashtra and north Indians, or else, the Congress will demonstrate outside the residences of the BJP's Union ministers (from the state), MPs, MLAs and others leaders by labelling them as 'Maharashtra drohis' (traitors),” Patole said.

He further claimed that people will take revenge by teaching the BJP a lesson in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Patole had earlier said that Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis must come clean publicly about Modi's remarks.

“Fadnavis should speak publicly if he supports Modi's remark, or else, he will be termed as 'Maharashtra drohi' (traitor) because the remark was an insult to Maharashtra. The Maharashtra BJP should explain its stand on the issue,” Patole said. Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar, K C Padvi, Sunil Kedar, former state minister Nasim Khan, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and other leaders of the party also took part in the protest, during which workers raised slogans against the prime minister.

Apart from Mumbai, the demonstrations were also held in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Thane districts among other parts of the state.

