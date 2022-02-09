Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) holds hunger strike demanding Budget allocations for Amaravati

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a one-day hunder strike demanding the central government to allocate a budget for the development of the Amaravati capital city in Andhra Pradesh. The CPM leaders including Chigurupati Babu Rao, General Secretary, Amaravati Region of CPM and V. Srinivasa Rao, General Secretary, AP CPM organized the hunger strike in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The Congress party supported this strike.

Speaking on this occasion, Chigurupati Babu Rao said, "It was a great injustice to Andhra Pradesh and the central government was neglecting the capital city, despite promises given in the AP Reorganization Act." He alleged that the central government has not allocated funds for the capital city for the last five years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to construct the Amaravati capital city but he did not honour his promises. At least Rs 52,000 crore needed for the construction of the city, as per the estimates, but the central government did not take Amaravati into their consideration while preparing the budget," he added. V. Srinivasa Rao said that the CPM demanded the central government to construct the capital city as they promised. He further demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take an all party delegation to New Delhi to raise the issue at national level and mount pressure on the central government.

Supporting the CPM protest, Sunkara Padma, Member, AICC said that the Prime Minister did not dare to speak on the developmental works as demanded by the Congress. She said that the BJP neglected the AP for the last 7 years and now Modi was blaming Congress, which was ridiculous. Reacting to the Prime Minister's comments on procedure followed in Parliament while passing the AP Reorganization Act, she said that the BJP was also there at that time in the House. She said that Modi was resorting to opportunistic politics and she questioned why the BJP supported at that time. (ANI)

