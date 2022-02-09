US Domestic News Roundup: Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser; Michigan judge weighs charges for parents who bought high-school shooter his gun and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows. Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

Michigan judge weighs charges for parents who bought high-school shooter his gun

A Michigan judge held a preliminary hearing on Tuesday to decide whether prosecutors had enough evidence to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a teenager accused of killing four high school students. James and Jennifer Crumbley, are accused of buying the weapon as a Christmas present for their 15-year-old son Ethan, and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the Nov. 30 shooting in Oxford, Michigan. The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, has already been charged with first-degree murder in the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021.

Biden touts 'American manufacturing comeback,' announces Tennessee charger plant

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the U.S. government's fleet of cars electric. The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium. State officials said production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022.

Democratic lawmaker says Republican colleague poked, insulted her after mask request

The leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, demanded an apology from Republican lawmaker Hal Rogers of Kentucky on Tuesday after she accused him of touching and insulting her when she asked him to wear a mask. Beatty said in a tweet that she asked Rogers to put on a mask before boarding a train that takes congressional members to the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill in the U.S. capital.

California conservationists and farmers unite to protect salmon

In an experiment a decade in the making, biologists are releasing hatchery salmon onto flooded Northern California rice fields, seeking to replenish endangered fish species while simultaneously benefiting the farmers' business model. At a time when environmentalists are often pitted against agribusiness in California's water wars, conservation scientists and rice farmers are working together, trying to reclaim the great flood plains of the Sacramento River for salmon habitat.

New York state set to drop indoor mask mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will on Wednesday announce the end of her state's mask mandate for most indoor public places, The New York Times reported, joining several states due to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases. The Democratic governor intends to let the mask mandate, which has been challenged in court, expire rather than seeking to renew it, the newspaper said, citing three individuals briefed on the move.

U.S. House Democrats eye ban on stock trading in Congress -Punchbowl

U.S. House Democrats are seeking to ban members of Congress and other top congressional staff from trading stocks by year's end, the Punchbowl news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources involved in the discussions. House Administration Committee chairwoman Representative Zoe Lofgren is compiling recommendations, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democratic leaders having the final say on how and when to proceed, it reported.

U.S. House approves $50 billion relief bill for Postal Service

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill on Tuesday to provide the Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and requiring future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan. The House voted 342-92 for what House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney said would "preserve and strengthen the Postal Service for future generations."

Senate's McConnell pushes back against Republican Party censure of Trump critics

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Tuesday criticized his party's censure of two prominent Republican critics of Donald Trump, joining an intra-party battle that could upend his efforts to project an image of party moderation in this year's midterm elections. Last week, the Republican National Committee censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans serving on the House of Representatives select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

U.S. House passes bill to avert temporary government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to fund federal government agencies through March 11 and avoid a chaotic shutdown of many of Washington's operations when existing money expires at midnight on Feb. 18. The House voted 272-162 to approve the stop-gap measure that will give Democratic and Republican negotiators in the House and Senate an additional three weeks to work out a deal on a full-year funding bill.

