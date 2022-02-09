PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Hanjura resigns as general secretary of party

Senior PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Hanjura on Wednesday resigned as the general secretary of the party but will continue as its basic member, a party leader said.

Hanjura was not available for comment.

The PDP leader said that Hanjura has resigned as the general secretary of the party but he will continue to be associated with the party.

''In his resignation message, Hanhura has said while he resigns from the post of the general secretary, he will continue to work as a basic member of the PDP,'' the leader said, without giving the reasons for the senior leaders' move.

