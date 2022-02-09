Left Menu

TRS demands apology from PM over remarks made in Parliament against T'gana, holds stir

I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana KTR tweeted late Tuesday.Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in a statement, alleged that Modi made a controversial statement on Telangana formation only to hide the injustice he has done to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:15 IST
TRS demands apology from PM over remarks made in Parliament against T'gana, holds stir
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Feb. 9 (PTI): The ruling TRS party in Telangana on Wednesday held protests across the State by alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha on bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana State. The remarks made on Tuesday were unwarranted and an insult to Telangana, said the party.

Ministers and partymen wearing black badges and holding black balloons participated in the protest at several places to seek an apology from Modi.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi in the Rajya Sabha hit out at Congress and said Telangana was created with the doors of Parliament closed without any discussion.

Stating that BJP is not opposed to Telangana, Modi said the NDA government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee had created three States without any problem.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held protests here condemning Modi’s remarks.

Demanding the apology, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao in an inauguration programmes alleged that the Modi was trying to spread hatred with his remarks.

Referring to the ‘hijab’ (scarf) row in Karnataka, Rama Rao said the BJP is trying to divide students on communal lines.

“We now see what is happening in neighbouring Karnataka. In the name of religion, students are being divided,” he said.

The NDA government failed to fulfil even a single promise made to Telangana, he said.

“Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of #Telangana. I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana” KTR tweeted late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in a statement, alleged that Modi made a controversial statement on Telangana formation only to hide the injustice he has done to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022