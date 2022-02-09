TRS demands apology from PM over remarks made in Parliament against T'gana, holds stir

Hyderabad, Feb. 9 (PTI): The ruling TRS party in Telangana on Wednesday held protests across the State by alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha on bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana State. The remarks made on Tuesday were unwarranted and an insult to Telangana, said the party.

Ministers and partymen wearing black badges and holding black balloons participated in the protest at several places to seek an apology from Modi.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi in the Rajya Sabha hit out at Congress and said Telangana was created with the doors of Parliament closed without any discussion.

Stating that BJP is not opposed to Telangana, Modi said the NDA government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee had created three States without any problem.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held protests here condemning Modi’s remarks.

Demanding the apology, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao in an inauguration programmes alleged that the Modi was trying to spread hatred with his remarks.

Referring to the ‘hijab’ (scarf) row in Karnataka, Rama Rao said the BJP is trying to divide students on communal lines.

“We now see what is happening in neighbouring Karnataka. In the name of religion, students are being divided,” he said.

The NDA government failed to fulfil even a single promise made to Telangana, he said.

“Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of #Telangana. I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana” KTR tweeted late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in a statement, alleged that Modi made a controversial statement on Telangana formation only to hide the injustice he has done to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

