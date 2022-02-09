Moscow gets message on sanctions, says Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Moscow has understood that the West is united in its determination to impose tough sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, but he said the situation remains tense.

"It is too early to say the problems are solved. They are so serious and will remain for some time yet, so they deserve our attention," Scholz told a news conference after holding talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Scholz added that the United States, the European Union and NATO were acting in concert on potential sanctions, which were being very well prepared.

