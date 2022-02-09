Left Menu

Not supporting any party; farmers' protest will have impact on UP Assembly polls: BKU President Naresh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Wednesday said that his 'apolitical' organisation is not supporting any party but the 13-month-long farmer protest will have an impact on Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI | Sisauli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:17 IST
BKU President Naresh Tikait. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Wednesday said that his 'apolitical' organisation is not supporting any party but the 13-month-long farmer protest will have an impact on Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "BKU always has been apolitical organisation but we did support BJP in the past but now we do not want to interfere in public's mandate. We are not supporting any political party and public has full right to decide whom to caste the vote. It (farmer protest) will have an impact as it stayed for 13 months. As Farmers were not respected and this will have impact in the UP elections."

Speaking upon the issues dominating in his village Sisauli, BKU president had his own grievance, where he said every government ignored the area and not much investment has been made. "Every government ignored the area and did not focus. You must have seen the roads and it's condition. 7.5 years have gone since general election and no body invested in this village. Respect of farmers is also important. We have seen mostly all the governments. We have seen 2014, 2017, and 2019 but we did not get much and felt betrayed," he added.

Lastly Tikait did mention that relation between farmers and government has not been good and farmers are not happy with the response. "We didn't have good relations with the government, we witnessed dictatorial administration style. Nobody can speak up but we will speak up. Despite our 700 farmers died and Farmers are also aghast by the response. Will give less vote to BJP that is for sure," Tikait remarked.

UP first phase polling to be held on February 10. Other phases of polling will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

