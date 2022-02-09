Cong appoints Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday appointed party MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of Punjab.
The development comes days before the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.
''Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab,'' an official party statement said.
The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab. It is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Want Channi to become Punjab CM again: Sonu Sood
Anil Deshmukh insist before Chandiwal Commission to talk about Param Bir Singh letter's 'Param Satya'
Punjab Polls: Congress tweets video with CM Channi as 'Thor' with hashtag 'Congress Hi Ayegi'
Congress leader RPN Singh resigns from party
Well-educated new entrants in Punjab poll arena this season