Cong appoints Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab

The Congress on Wednesday appointed party MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of Punjab.

The development comes days before the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.

''Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab,'' an official party statement said.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab. It is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

