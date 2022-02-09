Left Menu

Former Amethi MLA objects to omission of her name from husband's nomination papers

The former MLA said she filed the objection fighting for her rights.Showing Amita as his wife is wrong, she said. On a question if she will campaign for Dr Sanjaya Sinh, Garima Singh said she has not yet taken any decision in this regard but will follow directions of the party in this regard.Dr Sanjaya Sinh, who was a Congress loyalist earlier, has been fielded by the BJP from the seat this time.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:34 IST
Former Amethi MLA objects to omission of her name from husband's nomination papers
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Garima Singh on Wednesday objected to the omission of her name as wife in the affidavit filed with his nomination papers by BJP candidate Dr Sanjaya Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family.

Garima Singh, the first wife of Sanjaya Sinh, filed the objection in front of Returning Officer Sanjeev Kumar Maurya, protesting against the mention of Amita Singh as his wife in the affidavit.

The BJP has this time given ticket to Dr Sanjaya Sinh from the Amethi Assembly seat from where Garima Singh had won in the last elections.

It is wrong for Dr Sanjaya Sinh not to show me as his wife, for which I have filed an objection, Garima Singh told reporters at the collectorate office in Gauriganj. The former MLA said she filed the objection fighting for her rights.

Showing Amita as his wife is wrong, she said. On a question if she will campaign for Dr Sanjaya Sinh, Garima Singh said she has not yet taken any decision in this regard but will follow directions of the party in this regard.

Dr Sanjaya Sinh, who was a Congress loyalist earlier, has been fielded by the BJP from the seat this time. He had joined the BJP in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022