Former Amethi MLA objects to omission of her name from husband's nomination papers

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Garima Singh on Wednesday objected to the omission of her name as wife in the affidavit filed with his nomination papers by BJP candidate Dr Sanjaya Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family.

Garima Singh, the first wife of Sanjaya Sinh, filed the objection in front of Returning Officer Sanjeev Kumar Maurya, protesting against the mention of Amita Singh as his wife in the affidavit.

The BJP has this time given ticket to Dr Sanjaya Sinh from the Amethi Assembly seat from where Garima Singh had won in the last elections.

It is wrong for Dr Sanjaya Sinh not to show me as his wife, for which I have filed an objection, Garima Singh told reporters at the collectorate office in Gauriganj. The former MLA said she filed the objection fighting for her rights.

Showing Amita as his wife is wrong, she said. On a question if she will campaign for Dr Sanjaya Sinh, Garima Singh said she has not yet taken any decision in this regard but will follow directions of the party in this regard.

Dr Sanjaya Sinh, who was a Congress loyalist earlier, has been fielded by the BJP from the seat this time. He had joined the BJP in 2019.

